Victoria Beckham has shared a sweet photo with her fans capturing a fun mother-daughter moment with her little girl Harper. In the picture, Harper, five, is seen wearing her mum's old ballet shoes. She has her feet in a perfect ‘third position’ as she tries on the well-worn pink, satin shoes with ribbon ties. Victoria, captioned the snap: “Playing with my mummy's old ballet shoes x Thank you nana!! Kisses from Harper,” followed by a series of heart emojis. Victoria’s mum had clearly found her famous daughter’s old ballet shoes and given them to Harper to play with.

Victoria’s followers loved the personal picture, with one commenting: “Aw I love this I can't wait for my little girl to be old enough for ballet.” One avid ballet follower said: “Nice third position Harper, lovely turn out,” and another wrote, “She's a natural!!” One fan identified with the fun dress up session, saying: “Aaah my nieces do the same thing with mine! X”. There was also a comment from Victoria’s old dance school, which read: “Ahhh a passion that has never faded and now passed on to beautiful Harper. Sending all our love from Jason Theatre School.”

Mum-of-four Victoria attended the Jason Theatre School in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, between 1982 and 1991 from age eight, before gaining a scholarship to Laine Theatre Arts in Surrey. She trained in dance before finding worldwide success in pop group the Spice Girls. Harper looks to be following in her mum’s footsteps if her love of ballet is anything to go by.

Last month HELLO! confirmed the news that Harper is attending the highly-regarded Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. She has been going to classes at the top school in London’s Barbican for over a year and mum Victoria often takes Harper to lessons herself. Harper is also taking ballet lessons at the English National Ballet.

At the start of April, Victoria hit headlines for trademarking Harper’s name. The fashion designer registered ‘Harper Beckham’ with intellectual property authorities in Britain and Europe. It means Harper will be allowed to bring out branded products, including toys and clothing, and also protects her name in the entertainment industry by preventing anyone else in music, film or TV using the same moniker. According to the BBC, the application was filed on 22 December and states that Victoria is the holder of the rights as parent and guardian.