Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle expected to make appearance with 'Suits' cast this weekend The actress is joining her Suits co-stars for a reunion in Texas

Meghan Markle is preparing to step back into the spotlight after an extended break from public events. Weeks after attending Pippa Middleton's wedding reception with her boyfriend Prince Harry, the actress is expected to join her Suits co-stars in Austin, Texas on June 11 for the ATX Festival. HELLO! Cananda got a hint of what the reunion will be like when we caught up with one of the show's stars, Sarah Rafferty, on Thursday at the 3rd annual Hilarity for Charity New York Variety Show.

This Sunday, the cast will participate in a script reading to commemorate their upcoming 100th episode. When asked what it’s like to reunite with Meghan and the rest of the Suits squad, which also includes co-stars Gina Torres and Patrick J Adams, Sarah revealed, “It’s so fun. It’s great,” adding, “It’s like family time... Like a holiday.”

Sarah also noted that she does not "comment" on her friend Meghan's high-profile relationship with Queen Elizabeth's grandson. However, she did let us know whether his cousin Zara Tindall's husband Mike – who has publicly expressed interest in a Suits cameo – has any chance of a guest appearance. “Anybody is welcome, anybody is welcome,” the actress told us.

Prince Harry’s cousin-in-law had previously professed his love for Sarah’s legal drama show and confessed that he plans on discussing the TV series with Meghan once they are introduced. “A cameo in Suits is one thing I would ­definitely do, I could be a door bouncer or something,” Mike said. “I’ll have to ask Meghan if she can get me in.”