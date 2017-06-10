Pippa Middleton and James Matthews attend friends’ wedding in Sweden after honeymooning in Australia The newlyweds enjoy time in Stockholm before wedding of Pippa’s old sports teammate

Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have been spotted at the wedding of Pippa’s old sporting teammate Jöns Bartholdson to Anna Ridderstad, in a private ceremony on Saturday just outside Stockholm. Photographs circulated online show The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister and her husband James dressed up for the wedding of their close friends. In one picture, Pippa was seen looking elegant in a high-necked white, black and pink floral chiffon dress with long sleeves. She teamed the outfit with a black clutch bag and wore her hair down in a tousled style. James looked smart in a black tuxedo with tails, complete with white bow tie and a white waistcoat.

Pippa Middleton at her wedding in May

The Daily Mail reports that Pippa and James were seen on a romantic stroll through Stockholm on Friday. The paper reveals that their friends Jöns and Anna are set to marry at the hotel Villa Pauli, with 190 guests expected who will arrive by boat. It’s thought to be a high society occasion, and Pippa and James will no doubt add to the glamour. Pippa has known businessman Jöns for some time and the pair have competed in sporting events together in previous years. They are so close that Jöns was a groomsman at Pippa and James’ wedding last month.

Jöns Bartholdson (left) was a groomsman at Pippa and James' wedding

Pippa and James got married on 20 May in Berkshire and have since been enjoying a lengthy honeymoon which includes touring Australia and a stay in French Polynesia. During their trip, the newlyweds spent a few days visiting Ayers Rock which lies within the Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia’s Northern Territory. Prior to this, the couple enjoyed the stunning sights of Sydney, braving the city's iconic Harbour Bridge climb, which was decked out in colourful illumination for Vivid Sydney's light festival. They spent the first week of their honeymoon on a private Brando Resort in French Polynesian.