Liam Payne reveals One Direction's baby gifts for son Bear and talks home life with Cheryl! The singer spoke about his family at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball on Saturday

Liam Payne has given fans a rare insight into life at home with his girlfriend Cheryl and their new baby boy Bear. Speaking at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball in London on Saturday, the 23-year-old opened up about his family life. In an interview with the Mail Online, Liam revealed that his son, now three months old, has learnt how to laugh this weekend! Liam said: “'So he giggled for the first time and me and Cheryl went "ah". It's literally the best thing ever. We don't take a lot of photos so we've started getting into taking a lot of photos and things. It's great.”

The singer told the website that little Bear laughed when he sang for him. Liam, who has just released his debut solo single Strip That Down, explained that he likes to practice his performances at his home gym and he values advice from girlfriend Cheryl on his dance moves. He called her “an amazing performer”.

Liam Payne and One Direction bandmate Niall Horan

Also performing at the concert was Liam’s former One Direction band mate Niall Horan. Speaking to The Sun Online, Liam revealed that his 1D friends are yet to meet baby Bear, although they did send gifts for his son. He said: “Niall bought him some trainers actually, which was really kind of him. Harry sent me some flowers, which was really nice.” When asked if his former band mates had visited the house to meet little Bear, Liam explained that they hadn’t been round yet but they would in the future.

READ: Liam Payne makes first solo performance at Capital's Summertime Ball

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever 💙 A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Taking to his Instagram page after the concert on Saturday, Liam told his fans: "Thank you for your incredible support! It's a moment I'll never forget." The post received over 800,000 likes from his followers who were thrilled to see their icon perform. One fan wrote: “I love you and I’m so proud of you Li.”