Frank Bruno’s daughter Rachel marries her childhood sweetheart – all the details The boxing legend proudly walked his daughter down the aisle on Saturday

The daughter of boxing champion Frank Bruno has married her fiancé Bobby Hardy in a romantic ceremony at Brentwood Cathedral in Essex. Rachel Bruno looked beautiful in photos of the big day, with the bride wearing a floor-length white gown with diamante detailing on the waist. Personal trainer Rachel, 30, looked overjoyed as she posed for photographs with dad Bruno, taking to her Twitter account to say her wedding to Bobby, 33, was “The best day of my life.”

Me & my beautiful daughter @rachelbruno1 ❤️ So proud 😊 A post shared by Frank Bruno (@frankbrunoboxer) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:12am PDT

Rachel told the Mirror newspaper: “To marry the love of my life with dad by my side is all I could ever have asked for,” Rachel said. “When dad wasn’t well I feared it might not happen so I’m so proud of how he has turned things around.” Frank has spoken openly about his battle with bipolar disorder, which has seen him sectioned three times. He diagnosed with the condition in 2004 and has previously described his battle with mental illness as "the toughest fight of my life". Frank retired from boxing in 1995.

Wow...she looked amazing...I couldn't be more prouder to have walked my beautiful daughter Rachel down the aisle ❤️#prouddad #daughter #family #love A post shared by Frank Bruno (@frankbrunoboxer) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:33am PDT

It was a happy day for father and daughter after the difficult times they have been through together. Frank posted photographs from the wedding on his Instagram page, writing: “Me & my beautiful daughter @rachelbruno1. So proud,” and “Wow...she looked amazing...I couldn't be more proud to have walked my beautiful daughter Rachel down the aisle.” Frank’s fans congratulated him, with one writing: “Wow, what a beautiful girl.. Congratulations to the happy couple and yourself @frankbrunoboxer.” Another fan said: “How fast do the years fly past? She grown into a beautiful woman and congratulations.”

Top table selfies with my family ❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Rachel Bruno-Hardy (@rachelbruno1) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

Frank remains one of the country's best-loved sports stars. In 2013, Frank's battle with bipolar was the focus of a moving BBC documentary fronted by his daughter Rachel, titled My Dad Frank, Bipolar Disorder and Me. Speaking at the time, Rachel said: "Before he was sectioned we'd lost my dad and if he hadn't got treatment I'm not sure we would have got him back. It has brought us closer together. Now we can say, 'Oh, you seem a bit down today, what's wrong?' And that can perk him up. If I saw the signs returning, I'd tell him straight away."