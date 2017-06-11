Exclusive: Sheena Easton talks to HELLO! about her children, musicals and meeting the Duchess of Cambridge! The actress says empty nest syndrome led to her star musical role

Sheena Easton has been playing to full houses in her West End hit show 42nd Street. But in an exclusive shoot and interview with HELLO! magazine she reveals that it was the empty nest syndrome that led to her starring role.

“I could agree to do this because I literally have the empty nest syndrome,” said Sheena, whose son Jake is 22 and whose daughter Skylar turned 21 the weekend before she started rehearsals. “My kids are the centre of my world.” Becoming a parent was, “the biggest commitment of my life,” says Sheena, who adopted her two children as babies. “The fact that they don’t have my DNA, it’s like, ‘And?’ They’re my kids, 100 million per cent.”

Sheena Easton stars in the musical 42nd Street

The 58-year-old Scottish born singer, who plays has-been star Dorothy in the lavish musical, says she couldn’t be further from her diva-like character. “I know people might think I’m like that in real life but I’m much more low-key,” she told HELLO! “I’d never swan into a room, it’s not my style. The 9-5 star added, “If I walked into a room of 50 strangers, I’d be in the corner. I’m introverted. I have to be able to be relaxed to be 100 per cent me.”

Speaking about the Duchess of Cambridge, who saw the show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on the opening night, she said: “She said how much she enjoyed the show, and asked how hard everybody had to work. She was very complimentary and charming.” Sheena, who lives in Las Vegas, has been married four times but has no plans to walk down the aisle again. “I’ll never do it again. You can fall in love and not be married, that’s for sure. I don’t see any reason to get married.”

