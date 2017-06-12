Elizabeth Hurley shares throwback picture with ex Hugh Grant as she celebrates 52nd birthday The actors dated for 13 years before their split in 2000

Elizabeth Hurley shared a reflective post as she celebrated her 52nd birthday on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram page, the actress posted a throwback birthday picture of herself with former partner and close friend Hugh Grant from "many moons ago". In the caption, she wrote: "Thank you to everyone for all your wonderful birthday messages. Here's a birthday #fb to many moons ago, taken in the Monkey Bar NYC by @sandylinter. Most of my best friends then are still my best friends now, and I blew out my candles this year in the same company. Feeling blessed xxxxx."

The old snap sees Elizabeth blowing out her birthday candles while sat next to Hugh at a fancy dinner party. They were celebrating one of her milestone birthdays with a group of friends at Monkey Bar in New York City. The former lovebirds dated for 13 years before their split in 2000, but have since remained on the best of terms. In 2005, the Love Actually actor opened up about his friendship with his ex, revealing how their split has made them closer than ever. During an appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, Hugh explained: "She's still my absolute best friend. She's my number one person I call in a crisis."

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant dated for 13 years

Hugh and Elizabeth first started dating after meeting on the set of a Spanish production called Remando Al Viento in 1988. The Notting Hill star is also godfather to Elizabeth's son Damian. The mother-of-one previously talked about their close bond, telling chat show host Jonathan Ross: "We're best friends. He lives next door to me and he's godfather to my son and I'm godmother to one of his children. We've been apart for longer than we were together. We were together for 13 years and then we've been best friends for 15."