Romeo Beckham's sweet message to grandmother - see it here! Romeo Beckham told his grandma he loves her in the sweet Instagram post

Romeo Beckham shared a snap of himself with his grandmother, Sandra Beckham. In the sweet snap, the 14-year-old is already taller than his grandma, and has an arm around her as the pair smile for the camera. He captioned the cute photo: "Love you @sandra_beckham49," tagging her private Instagram account.

Fans were quick to praise the photo, with one writing: "What a little handsome guy," while another added: "So much like your dad in this piccy, lovely." The pair accompanied David Beckham to the launch of his new collection in London. Romeo dressed in a £195 grey jumper from Kent and Curwen, which is partly owned by his dad, and accessorised the laid back look with several multi-coloured pins.

Romeo has previously been praised for his taste in fashion, with Burberry's Chief Creative Officer Christopher Baily telling the Daily Mail: "Romeo loves fashion, completely loves it. He had a real opinion; he was so involved in what he was wearing. And he was so well-mannered and humble - he would never say, 'I don't like this', but he would say, 'Hmm, maybe something else'. He has impeccable taste."

What a team! @daniel.kearns @kentandcurwen SS18 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

David opened up to HELLO! about his three children – Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz – stealing his clothes. "I'm still a cool dad as far as my younger children are concerned," he said. "I was cool for about five hours, according to Brooklyn, when I got him Kanye's Adidas Yeezys for his 16th birthday. Then he realised I got myself a pair as well, so that kind of killed it… Every time I go into my wardrobe and there are clothes on the floor, I know Brooklyn's been in there, as I'm a really tidy person. He doesn't think I'm cool, but he will go out in my new Saint Laurent trousers - which actually fit him better - and my trainers."