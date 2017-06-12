Melania Trump supported by her parents as she moves into the White House with son Barron Viktor and Amalija Knavs were pictured with the First Lady on 'moving day'

Melania Trump and her son Barron have moved into the White House – five months after her husband Donald Trump took office. Melania and 11-year-old Barron had initially remained in New York so he could finish the school year, but on Sunday they relocated to their new home in Washington. Melania, Donald and Barron were seen arriving on Marine One at the White House on Sunday, before making their way across the South Lawn. Barron, wearing a T-shirt with 'The Expert' written on it, walked alongside next his parents, who held hands as they walked the short distance together.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Melania Trump and Barron Trump joined President Donald Trump at the White House on Sunday

Joining the Trumps at the White House was Melania's parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs. They are expected to become very familiar faces at the official residence, as they help Melania transition into her new role, and offer their assistance with Barron. The Slovenian couple relocated to New York to be near to their daughter and grandson in their Trump Tower penthouse, but it is not thought that they will be moving to Washington full time.

STORY: Barron Trump to attend prestigious school in Maryland

At around 8pm on Sunday evening, First Lady Melania took to Twitter to share her first post since moving in. "Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #movingday." she wrote alongside a photo of the Washington Monument taken from a window of the White House. Shortly afterwards, her communications director Stephanie Grisham also confirmed the move, writing: "It's official! @FLOTUS & Barron have made the move to DC! #WelcomeHome."

Melania's parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, accompanied the First Family

The move comes just three days ahead of Donald's 71st birthday, on 14 June. It's not known how the First Family will celebrate, but the president is certainly used to lavish occasions. According to the Washington Post, when he turned 42 (and was married to first wife Ivana Trump), Donald had a 15-foot spaceship, magicians, a telegram from then-President Ronald Reagan, and a marquee sign with 1,500 lights that spelled his name in his Atlantic City casino-hotel. He marked his 50th birthday alongside second wife Marla Maples with a white-glove ball in Trump Tower that included a star-studded 400-person guest list, a red carpet, and a special roped-off area for the paparazzi.

All the latest Melania Trump news...