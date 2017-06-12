Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello look love-up at friend's wedding: see pictures The Modern Family actress' husband played best man on the day

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello looked picture-perfect as they attended a close friend's spring wedding in Malibu over the weekend. Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the couple shared a series of loved-up pictures from the special occasion – with Joe playing best man on the day. The Modern Family actress oozed glamour in a striking red and pink floral print dress, which flattered her toned, hourglass curves perfectly. With her brunette tresses tied into a sleek ponytail, Sofia highlighted her pretty complexion with a touch of blusher and pink lippy.

#DanaandMilena❤️ #weddingweekend Malibu A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Her handsome partner cut a dapper figure in a tailored two-piece suit, which was teamed with a crisp white shirt and leather shoes. Shortly after the celebrations, the Magic Mike star wished the newlyweds the best of luck in their future together. He wrote: "CONGRATULATIONS to @dana_brewster & @milenabrewsterfit on making it official! I was honoured to be your best man! To a lifetime of adventures and happiness, I love you both! Onward and Upward!"

It's clear that Sofia and Joe are smitten as ever, they became engaged on Christmas Day in 2014 after just six months of dating. After tying the knot in 2015, Joe revealed he never imagined he'd be a part of a high-profile relationship when he found the woman of his dreams in wife Sofia . "I just married the girl that I love. That was it," he told Ocean Drive magazine. "I really do believe that we were put on the planet to be with each other." The actor and Sofia tied in November 2015 after a year and a half of dating. Joe admitted: "From the first date, it was just like 'wow!' It was so easy in all the ways that you want it to be easy and challenging in all of the most fun ways possible. So I knew right away and that was it."

#DanaandMilena❤️ congratulations guys!!!!🌹 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

He added: "She is the only woman on the planet that I was willing to go through all of that for. Because she’s the greatest. And all that pressure has just brought us closer together. It's not something that we welcome into our lives. We try to stay private. At the end of the day, it's really nobody else’s business but ours. It’s just that I love her and she loves me and here we are. And there is a price for that, when living in the public eye."