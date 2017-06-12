Demi Lovato and ex Wilmer Valderrama reunite for picture: 'Best of friends no matter what!' The stars dated for six years before their split last summer

Although it's been a year since they split, Demi Lovato and ex Wilmer Valderrama have clearly remained the best of friends. The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a post of herself posing with her former boyfriend – the Insta story was simply captioned: "Best of friends no matter what!" The reunion comes almost 12 months after they announced the end of their six-year relationship.

At the time of the split, the stars described their decision as "incredibly difficult". The pop star tweeted their statement, which read: "After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realised more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years."

News of their separation came as a shock to fans as Demi openly talked about the prospect of getting married to the That 70's Show actor. The Let It Go hitmaker also praised him for standing by her side through her struggles with depression and substance abuse. In 2015, when she celebrated three years of sobriety, Demi thanked Wilmer for keeping her alive. She wrote on social media: "After sharing my ups, putting up with my downs and supporting my recovery... he still never takes credit and I want the world to know how incredible his soul is. I really wouldn't be alive today without him. I love you Wilmer."