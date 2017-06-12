Cruz and Harper Beckham smother dad David in kisses in sweet Instagram photo The doting dad is clearly adored by his children

David Beckham is a loving dad-of-four, and it was apparent for all to see that his children idolise him in a photograph posted on his wife Victoria’s Instagram account on Monday. In the picture, David is being smothered in kisses by his two youngest children – Cruz, 12, and five-year-old Harper. Looking the picture of happiness, the retired footballer grins to the camera in the shot as he holds his cute duo in a tight embrace. Victoria captioned the picture: "Think they love daddy!"

STORY: Harper Beckham draws sweet photo of her family at a disco

David Beckham looked the picture of happiness in the sweet shot

Over the weekend, David was shown plenty of love from his second eldest son, Romeo, 14, and Victoria, who turned up to support him as he launched his part-owned fashion collection, Kent & Curwen, during London Fashion Week Men's on Sunday. Taking to social media, Romeo posted a photo of him with his dad, writing: "So proud of dad and @kentandcurwen @davidbeckham."

STORY: Romeo Beckham shares sweet message to his grandmother - see it here!

Recently, the close-knit family enjoyed some quality time together on a break away in Africa, where they enjoyed going on safari during their trip. Both David and Victoria posted several photos on their social media accounts of their special trip away, which including a picture of Cruz, Romeo and Harper spotting wild animals from their safari jeep.

So proud of my dad and @kentandcurwen @davidbeckham A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

'Proud' Romeo took to social media to praise his fashionable dad

Meanwhile, Harper used to creative talents to illustrate a super sweet family portrait of her loving family – in which she chose to draw them at a disco. In the picture, Harper drew herself in the middle of the page with her trademark long hair.

Seemingly, the young artist has been paying close attention to her mum’s fashion line, having drawn an impressively cool pink dress on herself, while giving Victoria a matching blue design.

Harper's artistic talents were used to draw a sweet photo of her loving family

Harper’s elder brothers and her dad, David, are also in the picture – and they appear to be having a wonderful time! The youngest member of the Beckham family even added a retro disco ball and colourful flags.

David has previously spoken to HELLO! about the importance of family time, explaining: "My family is the biggest accomplishment I have. I'm so proud of Victoria and my children; they're my greatest achievement."