Elle Macpherson splits from billionaire husband Jeffrey Soffer The couple were due to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary in July

Elle Macpherson and her billionaire husband Jeffrey Soffer have called it quits after nearly four years of marriage. A friend of Jeffrey's confirmed the news to People, simply stating: "Jeff and Elle have split." Another insider told Page Six: "She has left their house at Indian Creek in Miami with her kids and is looking for her own house in Miami. He has been linked to some other women, but insists they are just friends."

Elle, 53, and Miami-based real estate developer Jeffrey dated for two years before splitting in March 2012. They rekindled their romance after Jeffrey was injured in a 2012 helicopter crash in the Bahamas. The couple tied the knot in July 2013, just four months after getting engaged. Their ceremony took place at a luxury villa in Fiji, with 15 guests in attendance.

Elle – nicknamed 'The Body' - was previously married to French photographer Gilles Bensimon, from 1986 until 1989. The Australian supermodel started a romance with London-based French financier Arpad Busson in 1996, and together the couple welcomed two sons, Flynn, 19, and 14-year-old Aurelius Cy, before their split in 2005.

#tbt to last week - graduation 👨🏻‍🎓 flashback same @tomford Gucci suit I wore to his christening 2005 @cybu550n A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Just last week, Elle took to Instagram to share a rare photo of her youngest son Cy. "#tbt to last week – graduation flashback. Same Gucci suit I wore to his christening 2005," she captioned the image. Alongside a second photo of Cy stood alone, Elle proudly wrote: "Middle school graduate."