Michelle Keegan has revealed she is desperately missing her husband Mark Wright as she continues working overseas. The actress, who is filming the next series of Our Girl in South Africa, admitted that her homesickness is taking its toll on her. During a recent Facebook Live with Revlon, the 30-year-old shared: "The hardest part is probably not seeing my family and friends for the time that I'm away filming. Although we FaceTime all the time, I'm in a lucky position I know that, but you miss home a little bit."

Happy Anniversary to my ❤️ ... 24.05.2015 xxx A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on May 24, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Being away from her loved ones can be hard, but Michelle confessed she longs for a relaxed Sunday with her partner. "I haven't had one of those for a while," she added. "I'll be honest: my favourite thing to do is get up in the morning, have a shower, get back in clean pyjamas, fresh ones, go downstairs with my dogs and just have a DVD day and watch films all day and order takeaway. I'm not very rock and roll, am I?"

Last month, the couple spent some quality time together on the Isle of Fernandos as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The former Coronation Street star shared a snap of herself kissing her husband with her 3.1 million Instagram followers, and captioned the post: "Happy Anniversary to my [love]... 24.05.2015 xxx." Michelle's hectic schedule has meant she has also spent time filming in Nepal this year, while Heart FM radio DJ Mark has been busy working in Los Angeles.

Happy birthday to the best friend I ever had.... my rock, my love and the person who gives me more joy than anything in the world. THE 1.... @michkeegan A post shared by Mark Wright (@wrighty_) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

In a recent interview with HELLO! Online, Mark revealed how he keeps the romance alive with Michelle. "When I work away, she comes to see me," he explained. "If you're in a relationship you make the time and you make it work. We always make it work." Michelle also discussed her busy schedule in her HELLO! blog, confessing she will be away from home for months due to filming. She shared: "I can't believe I will be away for a whole 3 months. Fortunately I will be back for a bit to attend a couple of very important 'dos' in the summer but then I will be off again for more filming with the series."