Jeremy Corbyn's son Tommy causes a stir with his Hollywood looks... The 23-year-old is being likened to Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood

Not much was made of Jeremy Corbyn's home life during his recent election campaign. But his youngest son Tommy is now well and truly in the spotlight thanks to his striking resemblance to Hollywood actor Elijah Wood. The 23-year-old is currently the talk of Twitter, with social media users taking to the site to swoon over the electrical engineering graduate."“Currently obsessed with the fact that Corbyn's youngest son is basically Elijah Wood," one fan wrote. Another added: "So… this is Corbyn's son? HELLOOOOO COMRADE," while a third joked: "I'm almost as excited about the discovery of Tommy Corbyn as I was about Emma Watson's brother."

Tommy Corbyn is being likened to Hollywood actor Elijah Wood

Tommy is the youngest of Mr Corbyn's three sons with his ex-wife Claudia Bracchita; the former couple are also parents to Seb and Benjamin together. The 68-year-old Labour leader has been married to his third wife, Mexico-born Laura Alvarez, since 2013.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Tommy was mugged while making his way home in London. He said he was attacked by a man on a moped who stole his phone and tried to run him over as he walked through his father’s Islington North constituency.

Tommy (right) pictured with step-mother Laura Alvarez and brother Ben Corbyn in 2015

The University of York graduate has been active on social media throughout his dad's election campaign, urging his followers on Facebook to vote for Labour. Tommy's middle brother, Seb Corbyn, is also following in his father's footsteps. He was appointed chief of staff to Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell in 2015 after working on his dad's election campaign. He attended Cambridge University and became the centre of attention when a newspaper revealed his Tinder profile, complete with pictures of his posing with actress Judi Dench. Ben Corbyn, meanwhile, is a successful football coach with junior players at Premier League team Watford FC.