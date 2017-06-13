Katy Perry talks Taylor Swift releases music on streaming sites same day as album release Taylor Swift and Katy Perry had a well-publicised fall out

During an appearance on The Today Show, Katy Perry was asked if she thought Taylor Swift deliberately released on all of her albums on streaming services on the same day of her album release. The pair have had a well-known feud for several years now, and the Roar singer revealed whether she thought the pop star had deliberately tried to upstage her album release.

STORY: Katy Perry teams up with Taylor Swift's ex Calvin Harris

Taylor's hit Bad Blood is thought to be about Katy

She said: "I don't know. I can only do me." She also denied that her new single Swish Swish was about Taylor, adding: "No, it's not about anyone in particular and I've said that on the record… That might be your story but my story, which I know is true for me, is that I've had not just one person bully me or one person hold me down or met one troll."

STORY: Why Taylor Swift has stepped away from the spotlight

The pair originally fell out over backing dancers, and Katy opened up about it while on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. "There's a situation," she said. "Honestly, it's really like she started it and it's time for her to finish it… I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown, and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, 'Ok, cool, cool, cool. That's how you want to deal with it? Karma!'"

Katy has said she wants to put the feud behind her



However, Katy has since said that she wants to put their fall out behind them, telling The Thrive Global Podcast: "I am ready to let it go. I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it's actually like, I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?"