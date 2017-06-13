Greg Rutherford’s girlfriend Susie Verrill talks tough pregnancy Greg Rutherford’s pregnant girlfriend Susie Verrill talks tough pregnancy The couple are expecting their second son together

Greg Rutherford is currently expecting his second son with his girlfriend Susie Verrill, who posted a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. The expecting mum wrote about her difficult pregnancy, and compared it to when she carried the couple's first son, Milo. Captioning the sweet black-and-white photo, she wrote: "This pregnancy's been much tougher health-wise but better body acceptance-wise. I'm looking forward to being able to breathe properly again & walk rather than straddle a massive invisible schlong but I'm not wishing the swollen ankles, rubby thighs and bump haven away as much as I did last time."

She continued: "I'm so much bigger than I was while carrying Milo but I've seen my body work its way back to 'me' once before & I'll give it time to do the same again; only THIS time, I'm perfectly content with it doing so as slowly or quickly as it pleases #mymiloandme #pregnancy #ireallydomissbreathingthough." Her fans were quick to praise the snap, with one writing: "You look absolutely wonderful. Enjoy," while another added: "What a beautiful picture, one to treasure once your body is back to its normal self! I still have all the love handles after my third baby in March."

Greg, 30, shared the exciting news that the pair are expecting their second baby back in April. Sharing a snap of himself and Milo touching Susie's bump, he wrote: "I don't see nothing wrrooonnng, with a little bump and gr... Oh me and @susiejverrill are absolutely thrilled to announce we'll be having our second son in July. Milo can't wait to share all the toys he doesn't like/want with his little brother and likes to ask us daily if he's 'got his own tools?' Yes son, like all good newborns, we're expecting him to arrive screwdriver and hammer in hand. #CreatorOfBoys #HELP #HELPME#PLEASEHELPME."