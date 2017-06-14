Ariana Grande to receive honorary citizenship of Manchester The US singer is being recognised for organising the One Love Manchester concert

Ariana Grande is set to receive honorary citizenship of Manchester. The city council is proposing a new system to recognise those people who aren't residents of the city, but have still made an outstanding contribution to it. Ariana, 23, is in line to be the first recipient in recognition of her One Love Manchester concert, which she organised to help raise money for the victims of the bomb attack at her Manchester Arena gig.

Council leader Sir Richard Lees told the BBC that many already consider Ariana to be "an honorary Mancunian". He explained: "This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognise those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city. We've all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May - with love and courage rather than hatred and fear." He added that Ariana had "exemplified this response".

As well as organising and performing at the One Love Manchester concert, Ariana has re-released her track One Last Time in aid of the terror victims. It has since risen to number two in the music charts, racking up 2.9million streams and 61,000 downloads. Proceeds from the sales will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which was set up by the council in partnership with the Red Cross to help grieving families and survivors of the attack.

Meanwhile, Manchester City Council has also announced that it will hold an event later this year to recognise the "great many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit in the aftermath of the atrocity".