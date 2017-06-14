Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth eloping to get married? The Wrecking Ball singer reconciled with the Hunger Games actor in 2015

There has been much talk about their upcoming nuptials, but according to a new report, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are preparing to elope! Australian publication, NW magazine, claims that the couple are jetting off to Las Vegas "early next month" to tie the knot. An insider told the publication: "Miley's always loved the idea of a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding." HELLO! Online has contacted representatives for the stars to comment.

Happy birthday Jesus A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:22pm PST

STORY: Mystery of Miley Cyrus 'wedding photo' finally solved

The Wrecking Ball singer, 24, and the Hunger Games actor, 27, first met in 2009 on the set of their movie The Last Song. They became engaged in 2012 only to call things off a year later, before reconciling in 2015. In an interview with GQ Australia last May, Liam explained the reasons why they split. He shared: " Of course it was hard. But at the time we were both going in different directions and it's just what needed to happen. We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time - we both needed that."

STORY: Miley Cyrus regrets Wrecking Ball video: 'I'm never living that down'

Last month, Miley unveiled her latest music video, Malibu, which shows a softer side to her. Speaking about her comeback to the music scene with Malibu, Miley confessed Liam is the biggest 'influence' on her new direction. She said on Australian radio station The Kyle & Jackie O Show: "I definitely would be lying if I said that wasn't the influence or why I'm here… Because it's like, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for you."