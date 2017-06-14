Brooklyn Beckham and Jack Ramsay hang out on a gondola together Brooklyn Beckham and Jack Ramsay spent time together in Venice

Brooklyn Beckham and Jack Ramsay, the sons of David Beckham and Gordon Ramsay, recently enjoyed spending time together while hanging out on a gondola in Venice! The two pals with famous dads posed for the snap before Brooklyn shared the post with his 10 million followers on Instagram, tagging Jack's account into the photo.



Fans were quick to praise the photo, with one writing: "Great guys! I live in Venice. Have a nice day," while another added: "You know, just casually hanging in a gondola." The pair have been firm firms for several years now, and Brooklyn opened up about their friendship in an interview with Teen Vogue. "I've changed schools quite a few times but I have some close friends that have known me since I was very young, nothing ever changes with them," he said. "I have a handful of really close friends, but in particular I'd say Jack Ramsay and Rocco Ritchie. I love going to football matches, the Skate Park and music festivals [with my friends]. I also like to box."



He also revealed that Jack's dad, Gordon, had taught him how to cook, adding: "I actually really enjoy cooking. Gordon Ramsay taught me how to do a great beef wellington." Gordon recently opened up about his three children – Jack, Megan, Matila and Holly – revealing that they will sit in economy class when the family go on holiday together. "They don't sit with us in first class," he told the Telegraph. "They haven't worked anywhere near hard enough to afford that. At that age, at that size, you're telling me they need to sit in first class? No, they do not. We're really strict on that."