EastEnders star and Blue singer Lee Ryan back in hospital with throat complications The Blue singer will reprise his role as Woody in EastEnders later this year

EastEnders star and Blue singer Lee Ryan has been readmitted to hospital, just one day after he was released following treatment for a rare complication of tonsillitis. Press Association claims the 33-year-old was taken back to hospital after developing further problems with his throat whilst receiving ongoing treatment for quinsy.

It's been a busy few months for Lee, who made his debut as barman Woody on EastEnders in April. His diagnosis comes just days after he reportedly split from girlfriend and former Miss Universe Great Britain, Jaime-Lee Faulkner. At the time of his first hospital visit, a source told The Sun: "Lee is in a really bad place at the moment and he is in a lot of pain. He has been unable to talk, swallow or eat so doctors decided to drain his throat to try and alleviate the pain. It is extremely scary for Lee as his throat is a very sensitive place after his recent cancer scare." HELLO! Online has contacted a representative for the star to comment.

Although his contract on EastEnders recently came to an end, Lee is set to reprise his role in a few months' time. He signed a year-long contract after impressing show bosses and viewers alike. Speaking of his return, Lee said in a statement: "I am delighted that EastEnders have asked me to come back. It was a dream come true when I landed the role, so I am thrilled that this has now turned into something much bigger."

He added: "It has been a surreal experience walking down the road and having people shouting 'Woody' at me but I cannot wait to get back in the Square to see what trouble he will cause this time round." Since his arrival, Lee's character has found himself in the thick of it but he eventually won round several members of the Carter family.