Liam Payne to miss first Father's Day because of work commitments: 'It's really sad' The One Direction star and his girlfriend Cheryl welcomed baby Bear in March

He became a father for the first time three months ago, but it seems Liam Payne will be missing his first milestone as a dad - Father's Day! The One Direction star, who welcomed baby Bear with girlfriend Cheryl in March, will be in Los Angeles on Sunday for work commitments. The new father has been busy promoting his debut solo single Strip That Down around the world. Speaking to MSN at the Capital FM Summertime Ball, the pop star explained: "Oh I'm actually away for Father's Day, I'm working which is really, really sad but it's my first one obviously so it's amazing. I feel so blessed and there's definitely going to be a lot of FaceTime that day I reckon."

READ: Liam Payne makes first solo performance at Capital's Summertime Ball

Liam and Cheryl, who started dating in December 2015, welcomed their baby boy in March. During this year's International Mother's Day, Liam paid a sweet tribute to his girlfriend on Instagram, writing: "Happy Mother's Day America and to my two very special ladies mum and Cheryl I love you both very much." Since giving birth, the former Girls Aloud singer has kept a low profile, while fans have so far only caught a glimpse of their little boy in a sweet photograph of Liam cradling the newborn when they made the baby announcement.

READ: Cheryl was 'very upset' about Liam Payne leaving

In a recent interview with MailOnline, Liam revealed that his son, now three months old, has learnt how to laugh. "So he giggled for the first time and me and Cheryl went "ah," he shared. "It's literally the best thing ever. We don't take a lot of photos so we've started getting into taking a lot of photos and things. It's great."