George Clooney's dad Nick reveals star's first meeting with wife Amal The couple, who have just welcomed twins, met at a dinner party

George Clooney's father Nick has opened up about the first time George and Amal ever met each other, revealing that "his and her fates were sealed" by the end of their encounter. The proud dad chatted to People about a dinner gathering with mutual friends in 2013, which Amal attended with a friend.

"Nina and I were actually the ones who answered the door when Amal came in," he said. "She introduced herself to us and we talked. She was obviously very charming, gorgeous and so clearly accomplished, but by the time we had supper that night, it was clear there was a kindness to her and an inclusiveness. By the end of supper, I started looking over at Nina and saying, 'Look ouuuut, this could be trouble for this young man!'".

He added: "I really think by the time that first (meeting) was over, his and her fates were sealed, both of them. She was so remarkable and he was so remarkable around her… It was just different than all the other relationships I had seen him in, and I had watched them all from the time he was 13. This young woman meant something to him almost immediately. It was just amazing."

George and Amal recently welcomed their first children together, twins named Alexander and Ella. At the time, a representative for the Hollywood actor and the human rights lawyer confirmed the news in a statement to HELLO!, saying: "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."