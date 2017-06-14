Has Scarlett Moffatt rekindled romance with ex Luke Crodden? The Gogglebox favourite confirmed her split in February

She ended her relationship with boyfriend of a year in February, but it seems Scarlett Moffatt has decided to give things another go with hairdresser Luke Crodden. According to The Sun's Dan Wootton, the former Gogglebox favourite has allowed her ex to move back into her new London home. "Her life was manic after the jungle and she wanted to focus on her work," a source revealed to the publication. "The following months were critical for her career, which is why she needed space from Luke."

They added: "Now that Scarlett is more settled, she and Luke have been seeing a lot more of each other and have decided to make it official." HELLO! Online has contacted a representative for the star to comment. Scarlett first met Luke four years ago but they didn't start dating until April last year, and just a few months later the pair relocated to London from Newcastle and they moved in together.

The I'm A Celebrity winner's representative confirmed to HELLO! Online that she ended her romance with Luke at the start of the year. Scarlett was said to be "sad" but a source told the Sun that there was no animosity between the former couple, adding that the TV star hopes to remain friends with her ex. Just days prior to the split the newsly-svelte reality star took Luke as her date at this year's National Television Awards, which she co-hosted.

Meanwhile, over the past year, the 26-year-old has been busy working on new ventures, including her fitness DVD as well as her guest role on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and filming a reboot of Channel 4's dating show Streetmate. "I can't believe Channel 4 have asked me to present this iconic show," Scarlett said of her new hosting job at the time. "I remember watching Davina on Streetmate when I was younger and thinking, 'Females can present entertainment shows too. I want to do that when I am older.' It's such a fun show and it's two of my favourite things to do; chat to randomers and a love story."