West London fire: Lily Allen offers bed and tea to victims Celebrities have reached out to support victims of the Grenfell Tower fire

Lily Allen was among the celebrities doing their bit for charity on social media today following the horrifying Grenfell Tower fire in West London in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Smile singer reached out to residents on Twitter, writing: "If anyone needs a bed or a lift, or tea tweet me and I’ll follow back. NorthKensington." Meanwhile, Emma Freud opened up her home, writing: "If anyone needs help and a roof, please let me know. We live very near and can look after you. GrenfellTower."

If anyone need a bed or a lift, or tea tweet me and I'll follow back. #NorthKensington — lily #labourtine🎈 (@lilyallen) June 14, 2017

Lily Allen was among the stars to offer help following the horrific fire

The news was close to home for Rita Ora, who spent her childhood playing in the tower block. "This is my neighbourhood and I can’t believe this is happening. My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block – I want to do all I can to help."

YouTube sensation Jim Chapman offered to pay for hotel rooms, tweeting: "I'm going to book a few hotel rooms near GreenfellTower. Get in touch if you have nowhere to stay and I'll try to get you a roof over your head."

I'm going to book a few hotel rooms near #GrenfellTower. Get in touch if you have nowhere to stay and I'll try to get a roof over your head — Jim Chapman (@JimChapman) June 14, 2017

Jim Chapman offered to pay for hotel rooms

Meanwhile, Loose Women panelist Lisa Riley thanked the emergency services in a heartfelt post on Instagram, publishing a photo from the window of her London home, in which smoke can be seen in the near distance. Writing besides the shot, she said: "So close to home… GOD BLESS EVERYBODY!! To all the police, fire services and hospital staff.. you have surpassed yourself."

Fearne Cotton, who used to live close to the tower block, also tweeted her support. "Praying for all those involved in the west London fire today. A tower block that I used to live close to. Love and prayers for all involved."

The Greenfell Tower fire started in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Others lending a helping hand include Tamara Ecclestone, who donated boxes of necessities to those affected, while Jamie Oliver also did his bit and opened up his restaurant to victims.

Posting a photo of the tower block on social media, he wrote: "To any of the 100's of FAMILIES affected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill on Wednesday, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamie's Italian team… Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love."