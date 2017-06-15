Judy Murray gets her first tattoo at 57 – and it's really going to surprise you! Andy Murray's mum has gone for a big, bold and usual design

Judy Murray has got her very first tattoo. The 57-year-old mother of tennis stars Andy Murray and Jamie Murray, decided to get inked three weeks ago to celebrate the launch of her autobiography, Knowing the Score. And she’s certainly chosen a bold design. Judy has had a large black spider tattooed on the nape of her neck. "I've always wanted a tattoo and a spider seemed perfect," she explained to the Telegraph. "I wanted it somewhere I couldn't see it; just knowing it's there is enough." Judy chose the design as a tribute to Robert the Bruce's indefatigable spider, who refuses to accept failure and inspired him to "try, try and try again".

It reflects her own tireless persistence when it came to helping her sons achieve their sporting dreams. "I wrote this book to share my experience," she said. "There is no manual out there for parents to help them negotiate this path… Individual sports are a real slog and you have to pay for everything yourself; that's how I learned how to do tax returns in three countries, trained as a massage therapist and took a course in media management. We just didn't have the money for professionals."

It has certainly paid off. Andy was knighted earlier this year, having racked up three Grand Slam victories, including two Wimbledon titles, two Olympic golds and a David Cup. Jamie, meanwhile, has an OBE, three Grand Slam wins and a Davis Cup under his belt.

In just a few weeks, both of Judy's boys will compete again at Wimbledon, and she admitted the stress is too much to take. "I can't bear to watch, even on television," she said. "I don't listen to the radio either; it's too stressful. Instead, I clean the house, starting with the bathroom and I just scrub and polish until it's all over. Then I will turn on my phone to find out the result."