PICTURED: Rita Ora lends her support to Grenfell Tower relief effort Adele and Jamie Oliver have also shown support

Rita Ora has been pictured helping with the relief effort following Wednesday morning's horrific blaze at Grenfell Tower which has left 12 residents dead, with the death toll expected to rise. Taking to her Instagram page, the singer shared a photo showing her carrying water and supplies at White City, West London. She wrote: "This is my neighbourhood I can't believe this is happening. My prayers are with everybody involved my heart is beating so fast. I used to play in that block - I want to do all I can do to help."

Clearly emotional, the 26-year-old did everything she could with a group of friends as she helped the community following the fatal disaster. Police have confirmed that 12 people lost their lives after the huge fire engulfed the London tower block in the early hours of Wednesday morning. It's understood that several hundred people would have been in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower when the fire broke out shortly after midnight, many of them sleeping at the time. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said firefighters had managed to rescue "large numbers", but said there were still "a lot" of people unaccounted for.

Rita isn't the only star to show her support for all those affected. Adele was pictured making a low-key appearance at the site on Wednesday night. The Tottenham-born pop star and her husband Simon Konecki attended a vigil being held for victims and survivors in the shadow of the north Kensington tower. Onlookers said the star seemed emotional as she spoke to those around her, and that she hugged and comforted a number of victims. Elsewhere, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver offered free food and shelter at his nearby restaurant in Shepherd's Bush. Lily Allen and Emma Freud also opened up their homes to residents needing a place to stay.