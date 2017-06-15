Ed Sheeran crashed on Jamie Foxx's sofa for weeks before stardom Ne-Yo and Nick Cannon have reportedly also stayed with Jamie Foxx before finding fame

Before finding fame as one of the world's biggest signing sensations, Ed Sheeran crashed on Hollywood legend Jamie Foxx's sofa for six weeks. The 26-year-old was taken under the Oscar-winning star's wing by staying at his Los Angeles base whilst trying the break the music industry. The Django Unchained actor, 49, told Press Association: "He sought me out, came to my house, he slept on my couch for, like, about a few weeks."

Ed Sheeran stayed with Jamie Foxx for six weeks before finding fame

WATCH: Ed Sheeran teams up with Saoirse Ronan in Galway Girl music video

He added: "I took him down to a live night to see him perform in front of a raucous crowd, he pops out with a ukulele, gets a standing ovation and I knew right there he was going to be something special…. So I would give him food, let him work on his music and my daughter looked in on him and said, 'That guy's about to be the next guy'." Ed is not the only star to have lived with Jamie.

Ne-Yo and Nick Cannon have reportedly also stayed with the actor

STORY: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx spotted on secret dinner date

It's previously been reported that Ne-Yo and Nick Cannon both stayed there before becoming big. The Shape Of You hitmaker is one of UK's beloved singer/songwriters, having topped charts across both sides of the Atlantic. The past few months have been incredible for him. After he released his third studio album, Ed has been busy promoting his comeback singles - his first releases since 2015. He recently rounded off his phenomenal sold out UK & Ireland tour at London's O2, and will return to the UK for his Glastonbury headline performance on Sunday 25th June.