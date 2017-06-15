Diversity's Ashley Banjo opens up about cancer scare: 'I found a lump' The Diversity dancer worked on ITV's The Real Full Monty

Diversity star Ashley Banjo has opened up about his cancer scare on Thursday's episode of Lorraine. The 28-year-old, who has choreographed the routine for ITV's The Real Full Monty, revealed that he initially ignored what appeared to be the signs of a potential cancer scare. He explained: "Part of the reason I wanted to be part of this is I had a scare not that long ago. I found a lump and I just refused to do anything about it."

Diversity's Ashley Banjo has opened up about his cancer scare

STORY: Harry Judd talks going nude for The Real Full Monty performance

Elaborating further, he added: "I was like, 'No, I'm fine, I'm a dancer, and I'm fit and healthy'. So I didn't tell my wife or my family or anybody. Taking part in this is what made me finally go and do something about it and get checked out. Thank God, everything is fine."

"I found a lump and I just refused to do anything about it," he said

Ashley, the brother of I'm A Celebrity star Jordan Banjo, rose to fame as part of dance troupe Diversity which won Britain's Got Talent in 2009. Speaking about his time on the ITV talent show, he added: "We are so grateful every day. We wouldn't have been able to do what we've done if it weren't for people's support. We are honestly so, so grateful."

Diversity's Perri Kiely doesn't look like this anymore! Star shocks fans with ripped physique

Meanwhile, the upcoming documentary celebrates The Full Monty for the film's 20th anniversary. Stars including McFly band member Harry Judd, former TOWIE star Elliot Wright and Olympic swimmer Mark Foster performed the famous 'full monty' routine at the London Palladium theatre for the one-off show in order to raise awareness for testicular and prostate cancer.