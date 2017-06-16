Exclusive: Jeff Brazier talks Father's Day plans and having twins with girlfriend Kate Dwyer The father-of-two has said he 'loves the idea' of having twins

Jeff Brazier has faced the difficulties of being a single parent to his children Bobby, 14, and Freddie, 12, since the death of their mother Jade Goody in 2009, but that hasn’t put the life coach off from wanting more kids. Talking to HELLO! during a live Facebook chat on Thursday, the star spoke about adding to his brood with girlfriend Kate Dwyer, who he has been dating for four years.

"I dreamt we're having twins, I love the idea and have friends that have very cute twins and as a result I think that would be good for me," he said. "She (Kate) just wants the one, she is an only child so that is all she knows so to have two of her own on top of my two, that are obviously part of her responsibility now. I think she feels that it might be a little bit too much for her to deal with."

But he was quick to reassure his partner and jokingly added: "It's alright, you've got an experienced dad right by your side."

After two weeks apart I'm looking forward to getting back to these 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦 A post shared by Kate Dwyer (@katedwyerpr) on Apr 20, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

It's not only Jeff who loves the idea of having more children; his two boys are also on board. "Freddie is particularly keen on having siblings, he is exceptional with younger children, he is doting and responsible with them, it's where he shows his best side, " Jeff said. "He's got a really empathetic and caring nature, which has no doubt been developed because of his experiences. I can imagine him being the most incredible big brother, in fact, they both would."

With Father's Day just days away, the star - who is currently promoting his new book The Grief Survival Guide - revealed that the family will be celebrating the special day on Monday, instead of Sunday due to work commitments. "I am not going to see them until the evening, as I am away working. We will do something on Monday after school," he says, adding that "Father's Day isn't as important as other days" for them.

But the 38-year-old can expect a nice surprise, or two, from his children, especially from Freddie, 12, who according to Jeff "makes more of an effort" with cards and presents. "He is just such a cutie when it comes down to sharing his thoughts and feelings. He is always writing cards," he proudly says of his youngest son.

Jeff Brazier’s new book The Grief Survival Guide is on sale now.