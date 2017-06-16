Victoria Beckham reveals secret to her successful marriage The mother-of-four also revealed her strict fitness regime

Victoria Beckham has been happily married to husband David Beckham for nearly two decades. And now the mother-of-four has shared the secret behind their successful partnership in a new interview with Vogue Netherlands. The key, she said, is that she and David "have a lot of fun together". She added: "If I really was as miserable as I look in some of those paparazzi pictures, my children wouldn't be as happy as they are. And I certainly wouldn't be married anymore."

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Victoria Beckham has said she and husband David have "a lot of fun together"

Victoria, 43, also spoke about balancing her personal life and career with a strict fitness regime. "I go for a three-mile run every morning and I work out for an hour with a PT, which gives me just enough time to get to the kitchen to puree Romeo's avocados. His toast jumps out of the toaster the minute he comes down for breakfast." In the interview, the star went on to address the process of ageing. "I'm not perfect," she said. "[I] don't have to look like I'm 25. I'm 43. That sounds worse than it feels… I focus on what I've accomplished and I feel blessed."

GALLERY: David Beckham's best fatherhood moments

Victoria and David are set to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary in July. Speaking on the Today show back in March, Victoria said of her partner: "He's my soulmate. He's the most incredible husband. We complement each other. He inspires me every day, with the children, with the way he treats me; it just works. We are lucky to have each other."

David and Victoria pictured with their three sons; Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz

She also spoke about raising the couple's four children – Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and five-year-old Harper. "I'm definitely not a pushover, and neither is David. We are strict with the children. They are happy kids, but they're very, very polite children," she said. "They work hard at school. They know they have to work hard. Homework has to be done on time. We are constantly checking their grades at school. We're always at parents evening, and the most important question we always have is: Are they nice kids and are they well-behaved? It's not about how academic they are."