Ashton Kutcher reveals name he and Mila Kunis nearly picked for son

Ashton Kutcher revealed that he and Mila Kunis almost went for a completely different name for their six-month-old son, Dimitri. Chatting in an interview with Ryan Seacreast on Thursday, the Butterfly Effect actor said: "We were set on Walt, like Walt Disney. Not Walter, just Walt, but then it changed last minute. We were driving in the car and Mila turns to me and she's like, 'I don't think that our son's name is Walt. I think it's Dimitri, and also I think that Donald Trump is going to be the next president." He then joked: "I had missed the whole name thing, because I was like, 'What are you talking about? Trump is not going to be president'’ Then, like, two days later I remembered that she said it, and I was like, 'I think you're right about the name.'"

The couple eventually decided against 'Walt'

The star previously opened up about how he and Mila chose their baby name, joked that he wanted to call him son 'Hawkeye'. While on the US talk show Conan, the 38-year-old actor said: "There was a rallying cry form a collective that believed in the name Hawkeye. A kid named Hawkeye, it could be M*A*S*H*-y, like he could be a doctor. Hawkeye Kutcher, it didn't fly, it didn't cross the Mila threshold, it came to the threshold but it got knocked out."

He also opened up about his baby son's relationship with his two-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and admitted that the toddler tries to hug him too hard. "Wyatt occasionally tries to murder the young one," he told Ryan. "Not on purpose, but she just hugs him so hard that she almost suffocates him sometimes, and doesn't even realise that that's happening."



