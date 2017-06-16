Steven Gerrard shares sweet picture as he celebrates 10th wedding anniversary with wife Alex The couple welcomed their first son Lio in April

Happy anniversary to Steven Gerrard and his wife Alex! The football star, who shares four children with his partner, took to his Instagram page on Friday to share a sweet post as he celebrated six years of marriage. In the caption, he simply wrote: "10 years married today 😍happy anniversary babe I love you #bestmate ❤." [sic] Fans were quick to congratulate the pair, with one commenting: "Wow ten years!! Long may it continue. Best Wishes, love u both." Another remarked: "Happy anniversary to a lovely couple."

10 years married today 😍happy anniversary babe I love you #bestmate ❤️ A post shared by Steven Gerrard (@stevengerrard) on Jun 16, 2017 at 12:50am PDT

Steven, 37, and Alex, 34, exchanged vows in 2007 on 16 June at the Cliveden House luxury hotel in Buckinghamshire. The couple are proud parents to four children, daughters Lilly-Ella, 13, Lexie, ten, and Lourdes, five, and one-month-old son Lio. They announced little Lio's arrival on social media in April, with Steven taking to Instagram to share an 'It's a boy' post with his six million followers. "Lio George Gerrard was born this morning at 4.55am. Both are doing great. Our family is complete," he wrote alongside.

The couple announced their fourth pregnancy back in October, with model Alex taking to Twitter to share their happy news. At the time, she tweeted: "We are all very excited for our new baby to arrive next year!! Number 4," alongside several baby emoticons. Speaking previously to HELLO!, Alex opened up about the possibility of having a little boy to follow in Steven's footballing footsteps. "I know Steven has said before he would like one but the chances of us having one is slim with having three girls," she confessed. "He laughs and says he can't risk it - it's going to cost him a fortune in weddings if we have another girl!"