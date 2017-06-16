Victoria Beckham shares Harper Beckham's cute drawing on Instagram – see it here! Victoria Beckham has proudly shown off Harper's art skills!

Victoria Beckham has shared two adorable snaps of her daughter Harper's art work! The cute drawings were posted on the former Spice Girl's Instagram Stories. In one, Harper has left a note that reads: "Love," in neon pink and black marker pen on top of a pink gift with a black ribbon. Victoria captioned the photo: "Gift from my baby Harper," accompanied by love heart emojis.

Harper drew her mum a cute drawing

In a second post, Harper wrote love several times on pink cardboard, and Victoria wrote: "Love from Harper." The proud mum-of-four regularly shares snaps of her daughter on Instagram, and recently shared a picture of the pair having a lie-in on a Sunday. Fans were quick to praise the sweet snap, with one writing: "Just lovely, mummy and bubba. So precious," while another added: "This is me and my daughter every day and I won't want it any other way."

Harper left Victoria a gift

Victoria has previously opened up about her only daughter. Speaking to InStyle about what fashion advice she has given her four children, she said: "To be individual. They all have their own style, and they all like different things. They pay attention to what they wear. When I took her (Harper) to get her little outfit, you know she likes to walk around in it checking herself out in the mirror… She's very feminine. She loves to wear pretty dresses, pretty skirts, but she has got three older brothers, so she is a little bit of a tomboy as well. So you know she is tough. She is a really strong little girl."