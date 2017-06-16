Jo Cox's husband Brendan reflects on wife's death one year on Events are being held around the country to remember the murdered MP

The widower of murdered MP Jo Cox has reflected on his wife's life on the one year anniversary of her death. More than 100,000 events are being held around the country on Friday to remember the late MP. Father-of-two Brendan Cox has said his wife's killing has not divided his family, telling HELLO!: "One the day Jo was killed, I said I'd do two things. One was to bathe our kids in love and make sure they were okay. The other was to do whatever I could to defeat the hatred that killed Jo. The aim of her murder was to silence her voice, and I wanted to make sure that didn't happen."

Events are being held around the country to remember Jo Cox

STORY: Jo Cox's husband Brendan speaks of dealing with grief after a terror attack

Jo's close friends and family have urged people to host events to celebrate her life to mark the anniversary of her. The Great Get Together, will see a series of picnics, street parties and concerts run from Friday to Sunday. Brendan added: "The idea of The Great Get Together came to me in the run-up to Christmas. I knew the anniversary of Jo's death would be a big moment and I wanted to shape and own it rather than receive it. I wanted Jo to be remembered for how she was rather than how she died."

Brendan Cox has opened up about wife's life

Jo Cox funeral: Touching scenes as hundreds line procession route

Kim Leadbeater, Jo's sister, told the BBC that the events had nothing to do with religion or politics. She revealed: "Nothing to do with anything other than getting together with people in your communities. People are desperate for it - people want something that is about coming together and being positive."