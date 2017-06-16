Phillip Schofield can't help contagious laughter as he tries out Father's Day gifts - see if you can resist it! Phillip Schofield posted the hilarious video on Facebook

Phillip Schofield was in hysterics as he tried out a variety of Father's Day gadgets. In a video posted to Facebook, the This Morning presenter ordered a selection of random goodies from the gift site Firebox. Completely unaware how most of the contraptions worked, he tried to guess what each gift did, leading to hilarious results.

The dad-of-two captioned the video: "Father's Day this Sunday… so for your amusement, I've sourced some goodies from Firebox... without instructions. As always, this is not an ad, it's just for fun! A few of these left me 'gob' smacked." Although Phillip was well aware of what a fidget spinner was, he was totally flummoxed by the other gadgets which included 'Hyperlips', a 'Rhino Shield' and a 'Squidger'.

Trying out the Rhino Shield first, he was surprised to be handed a phone and a hammer, and realised that the shield is meant to be so strong that a phone screen won't break, even when hit with a hammer. He then went on to try 'Hyperlips', an oversized mouth guard, and could hardly contain himself as he attempted to read lines from a sheet of paper while wearing the hilarious gift idea.

Phillip was then left flummoxed by the 'Squidger', which turned out to be a contraption to get out the last little bit of toothpaste in the tube. Speaking about how the gadget could come in handy, he said: "Funnily enough, this morning I got down to the last little bit… it's six o'clock and eventually I thought, 'I can't be bothered with this,' and threw it away."