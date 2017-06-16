Perrie Edwards looks loved-up as she enjoys first holiday with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: see pictures The Little Mix star has been dating the footballer since last year

Perrie Edwards appears to be very loved-up at the moment! The Little Mix singer has taken to her Instagram page to share a lovely picture of herself posing with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during a romantic getaway, which appears to be their first holiday together as a couple. Dressed in a silky thigh-high slit number and strappy white heels, the 23-year-old beauty looks in great spirits as she puts her arm around her handsome partner.

Football star Alex, also 23, also shared pictures on his account, one of which showing the lovebirds looking very excited before they embarked on their idyllic trip. The couple went public with their romance in February after Perrie posted a sweet snap of them kissing outside the Eiffel Tower in Paris. This is believed to be the pop star's first serious relationship since her split from Zayn Malik.

Rumours of a romance with the football star first appeared towards the end of last year. According to The Sun, the former X Factor winner was reportedly keen to keep the relationship private following her split from Zayn. "It's very early days between Perrie and Alex," a source told the publication at the time. "There's certainly some chemistry there and they've enjoyed spending time together. Both are keen to keep the relationship on the down low, they don't follow each other on social media as they know a connection might give the game away. After what happened with Zayn, Perrie doesn't want her love life to become public knowledge."

Perrie and Alex have been virtually inseparable in recent weeks, after the singer returned to the UK from the States, where Little Mix supported Ariana Grande on her Dangerous Woman tour. Perrie was also seen cheering on her Arsenal player boyfriend at a number of matches- she even attended one with his mother Wendy last month.