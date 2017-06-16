Sienna Miller reveals the embarrassing moment she first met Mark Wahlberg: 'I lactated all over him!' The actress shares daughter Marlowe with ex Tom Sturridge

Sienna Miller has opened up about embarrassing time she first met acclaimed actor Mark Wahlberg, which left her feeling very red in the face. Speaking on Friday's upcoming episode of The Graham Norton Show, the actress revealed that she lactated on him when they were introduced to one another at the Golden Globes in 2013. "I met him just six months after having a baby and I was still breast feeding," she shared. "But what he doesn't know is that when he very sweetly gave me a big hug I lactated all over him!"

Surprised by the confession, the Hollywood star - who was also on the famous red sofa - remarked: "I had no idea! It is the Golden Globes so anything can happen!" Sienna welcomed daughter Marlowe in July 2012 with her ex Tom Sturridge. The 35-year-old is busy working in the new West End production of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. When asked about her latest venture, Sienna admitted that doing all the rehearsals were the best part. "Rehearsing a play is my favourite thing of all time but then I have to do it, which is the scary part," she said.

Both Sienna and Tom have remained the best of friends as they continue to co-parent their only child, four-year-old daughter - despite calling off their engagement in 2015. Speaking in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, the mother-of-one confessed she still has a "lot of love" for her ex fiancé. "We still love each other," she explained. "I think in a break-up somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it's not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person." The former lovebirds began dating in 2011 and got engaged the following year after announcing they were expecting their first child together.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC one Friday June 16 at 9pm.