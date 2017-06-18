Fans support Ant McPartlin as he checks into rehab for anxiety and painkiller addiction The popular presenter decided to go public with his problems to help others

One of the nation’s best-loved TV presenters checked into rehab on Saturday. Ant McPartlin of comedy duo Ant and Dec is receiving treatment for anxiety, depression and an addiction to prescription medication. He is expected to remain in the clinic for at least two months. The popular star spoke to The Sun on Sunday about his problems, after revealing his struggles to his wife Lisa and his Britain’s Got Talent co-host Declan Donnelly. The paper reports that a combination of battling a painful knee injury, which saw Ant become addicted to painkiller Tramadol, and his and Lisa’s battle to conceive, resulted in the presenter spiralling into depression.

Popular TV duo Ant and Dec receiving a BAFTA Award this year

Ant, 41, told the paper: “The first step is to admit to yourself you need help. I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time.” Ant went on to explain he had spoken out to help others seek treatment for similar problems. The star’s struggle first started two years ago when he had an operation on his knee, but he has suffered almost constant pain since then yet put on a brave face.

TV star Ant with his wife Lisa

Messages of support have poured in for TV favourite Ant, with many fans taking to his and Dec’s joint Instagram page to post their comments. One follower told the star: “Ant, well done for speaking out. Sending you all the love in the world for a speedy recovery. You and Dec are still the nation’s number 1 xxx.” A second fan wrote: “You're really brave Ant, I wish you all the best and so does the whole of the country. So many fantastic people are always there to support you.”

There were more words of support, with one fan telling Ant he had encouraged her to seek help. She wrote: “Ant, how can you think you have let anyone down? You are human, we are flawed. Your friends and family love you so much, they will never judge and neither will the public. You will come back stronger than before, so proud of you for speaking about this, it's encouraged me now to get help and I won't be the only one.” We wish Ant all the best with his recovery.