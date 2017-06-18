David Walliams celebrates ‘big news’ with his mum – see the cute pic! The popular comedian featured in the Queen’s birthday honours list

David Walliams has shared the cutest photo with his followers on social media! The much-loved TV comic and children’s author took to his Instagram and Twitter pages to post a sweet snap of him with his mum Kathleen. In the picture, his mum can be seen raising a glass of wine to her famous son. David, 45, writes: “My mum was very happy to hear my news.”

My mum was very happy to hear my news. pic.twitter.com/RGrWQf9XBC — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) June 17, 2017

David’s ‘big news’ was very big news indeed – her son was awarded an OBE by the Queen in her birthday honours list on Saturday. David and his mum clearly had a lovely time celebrating the accolade, which was well-deserved for the multi-talented star. David was awarded his Order of the British Empire for his services to charity and the arts. Speaking about the award, the TV comic said: “The news made me happy, but no one is happier than my mum.” Kathleen must be bursting with pride at her son’s achievement.

David has proved himself to be a man of many talents in recent years: entertaining the public with his telly comedy sketches as an actor, taking on the role of talent judge on Britain's Got Talent, swimming the channel for Sports Relief and now as the ‘fastest growing children’s author in the UK’. David has sold a remarkable 12.5million copies of his funny children’s tales. His book ‘The World’s Worst Children 2’ is currently number one in the UK.

David Walliams with his fellow Britains's Got Talent judges

The star’s fans offered their congratulations on his social media pages. One follower wrote: “Well done, congratulations David. Your mum must be so proud and the kids love the books.” Another wrote: “Congratulations on your OBE, my daughter loves your books.”

There were warm wishes from famous names too, with David’s Britain’s Got Talent fellow judge Amanda Holden posting: “Well done” and the show’s hosts Ant and Dec, writing: “Huge congratulations to you @davidwalliams on receiving an OBE from Her Majesty the Queen.” While ITV told David: “Woohoo! @David Walliams had his own golden buzzer moment with the #QueensBirthdayHonours. Congratulations on your OBE.”