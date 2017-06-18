Ant McPartlin’s wife Lisa and Declan Donnelly thank fans for support after Ant checks into rehab TV host Ant is receiving treatment in rehab for anxiety, depression and a painkiller addiction

Ant McPartlin’s wife Lisa and his TV co-host Declan Donnelly have spoken out on social media about Ant’s entry into rehab, thanking fans for their messages of support at this difficult time. News broke on Sunday morning that Ant had checked into rehab for anxiety, depression and an addiction to prescription medication. The star, known for his role in favourite telly double-act Ant & Dec, is expected to remain in the clinic for at least two months. Ant revealed his problems in a newspaper interview, explaining that his troubles began after he battled to recover from a painful knee injury and become addicted to painkiller Tramadol.

Ant with his wife Lisa, who has thanked fans for their support

Writing on Twitter, his wife Lisa said: “Completely overwhelmed by all your love & support it means so much. I’m relieved he’s receiving the help he needs, we just need him better.” Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor replied to her friend, saying: “Lots of love to you both. You’re going to help a lot of people by being honest. Important stuff. Sending strength your way. Xxx.”

Completely overwhelmed by all your love & support it means so much. I'm relieved he's receiving the help he needs, we just need him better. — Lisa Armstrong (@lisaAmakeup) June 18, 2017

Dec posted a message on the Ant & Dec Twitter page. He wrote: “Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella. He will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated, DD xx.” Fans replied to Dec, with one saying: “You two are national treasures. Love to Ant. We are all fighting our own demons.” Another follower said: “Growing up in the limelight has its pressures. He’s only human, at least he took the first step & faced it head on, all the best Ant x.”

Thank you for all the kind messages and well wishes for the big fella. He will be touched. Your support is, as ever, much appreciated.

DD xx — antanddec (@antanddec) June 18, 2017

Famous names Lord Sugar and Kelly Holmes also had words of support for Ant. Lord Sugar wrote: “Very brave to go public. This is the first stage of the road to recovery. All the best Ant, it will be sorted for sure.” Olympic champion Kelly posted: “As I say at every speech I do, we are all human! Best wishes to Ant. You will come back stronger, your fans love you.”

Ant, 41, had earlier told The Sun on Sunday: “The first step is to admit to yourself you need help. I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time.” Ant went on to explain he had spoken out to help others seek treatment for similar problems.