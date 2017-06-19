Holly Willoughby shares hilarious Father's Day message from daughter Belle The This Morning star has three children with husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby has shared a hilarious post on Instagram showing her daughter Belle's Father's Day message to Dan Baldwin. Belle, six, had written out a short fairytale for her dad, which revolved around the pair teaching her eight-year-old brother Harry how to brush his teeth properly. "A story for her dad on Father's Day… I think she meant 'thank you' #fackyou #belle," Holly captioned the post. The handwritten message reads: "Fack you? Belle Once upon a time there was a girl and a boy. Their names were Belle, Belle loves her dad. Harry was not very good at cleaning his teeth. We teach him. The end."

Holly Willoughby shared a photo of daughter Belle's Father's Day message

Holly, 36, and husband Dan are set to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary in August. The couple are also parents to a two-year-old little boy named Chester. Last year, Holly released a book documenting her experiences of motherhood, titled Truly Happy Baby, and in a recent interview with HELLO! magazine, she opened up about her brood. "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she revealed. "It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

The This Morning star has three children with husband Dan Baldwin: Harry, Belle and Chester

Speaking about balancing her hectic career with her three children, Holly added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I've been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don't feel like that. If I'm going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I'm lucky to be able to do that."

