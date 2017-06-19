jessica-biel

Jessica Biel shares rare picture of son, Silas - see the cute photo!

Jessica Biel thanked her husband Justin for his support

by Emmy Griffiths

Jessica Beil has shared a snap of her son Silas holding hands with his dad, Justin Timberlake. The star included the image in a collage of photos to celebrate Father's Day, and captioned the sweet post: "To all the dads out there, including mine, who selflessly give their time and love to their families, I appreciate and salute you. And to my beloved husband, my adventure companion, my road dog, who works tirelessly for THIS family and gives of himself energetically and spiritually every day, I am eternally grateful for you and your love. As Silas likes to say, 'you are so much cool'. I love you to the moon and back. Your adoring wife, Me."

justin-timberlake-1

Jessica celebrated Father's Day with the cute photo

Fans were quick to praise the photo, with many commenting on Jessica's decision to share a photo of Silas without revealing his face. "I love how they never show their sons face," one wrote. "Always keep it so private! Allowing that little angel to live a peaceful life! Awesome parents! Love this couple! Happy father day JT!" Another added: "I can't [love] this enough! I love the inspiration you two put out!"

jessica-biel

Jessica thanked Justin

Justin recently opened up about being a dad. Chatting to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "At first, it broke me down. Those first eight months felt like those old [Ed Sullivan] shows where people are balancing spinning plates on poles — except if you drop one, they die." Speaking about Silas one day becoming a musician himself, the Cry Me a River singer added: "Would I want my child to follow my path? You know, I haven't been able to answer that question in my mind. If he wanted it bad enough, I suppose I could teach him a lot about what not to do."

