Noel Edmonds reveals he attempted suicide after becoming victim of fraud The Deal or No Deal star is currently seeking £73million in compensation

Noel Edmonds has revealed that he attempted suicide after becoming the victim of fraud in 2005. The Deal or No Deal host said he was taken "to the brink of emotional annihilation" after he was conned by a group of corrupt HBOS financiers, leading to the end of his production company, Unique Group. The financiers were jailed this year for a £245million loans scam, which destroyed several businesses, and 68-year-old Noel is now seeking £73million in compensation.

He told the Press Association: "Until these criminals took me to the brink of emotional annihilation, I'd always felt those who opt out by taking their own lives were selfish and cowardly. But having been cast into that bottomless dark space devoid of logic and reason, I have a much deeper understanding of life without hope.

"I seek no sympathy and feel no shame in admitting that on the evening of 18 January 2005, I attempted to end the overwhelming mental pain which had consumed my whole being. The fact I did not become another suicide statistic is solely due to the swift response of a Devon ambulance crew and compassionate support of the Priory in Bristol."

Noel concluded: "Subsequently I have donated generously and gratefully to The Samaritans and privately I use my experience to comfort and support other for whom life has no hope. Please be kind, don't be judgemental. Life without hope is no life."