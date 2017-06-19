Star Wars' Mark Hamill jokes about fake death reports Mark Hamill paid a funny tribute to himself after it was mistakenly claimed that he had passed away

Mark Hamill has taken to Twitter to joke about a recent hoax reporting his death. The actor, who is best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, retweeted an article which announced that he had passed away. He captioned the tweet: "MUCH OF NATION MOURNS. RIP @HamillHimself a wonderful, underrated & beloved icon. Truly a legend in his own mind #SoGladIGotToMeetHim #KindaSad." After the original post was deleted, he added: "ICYMI: I hate when they delete my #fakeObits! (AND set-ups to my punchlines) #DontFWithAJediMaster."

Mark joked about the hoax

Mark also recently teased one of his co-stars, John Boyega, on Twitter after fans accused him of revealing a Star Wars spoiler. John had tweeted: "Time to play a villain ey," and many fans thought he was referring to his role as Finn in the franchise. He then had to post a disclaimer, writing: "Guys please lol it is not Star Wars related." Mark then replied to the message, writing: "See how easy it is to accidentally leak a spoiler, son? (Hope you didn't say anything about OUR relationship in #EpVIII) #ScaredSithless," to which John replied: "Dad! How about you train me too. Poe's blaster overheats and it's whack when fighting."

Mark is best known for his role as Luke Skywalker

Mark recently opened up about reprising his role as Luke in the upcoming Star Wars film, The Last Jedi. Chatting to Fandango, he said: "I think you'll find some things that'll surprise you. They certainly surprised me. I said to [the director], I think I fundamentally disagree with everything you've decided for me. Now having said that, I have to accept it, get my mind around it, and do my best to realize your vision. Once I got into it, a lot of my fears went away."