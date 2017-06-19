Ronan Keating shares sweet family snap with his four children: see picture The Boyzone singer and his wife Storm welcomed their first baby in April

Ronan Keating has celebrated his first Father's Day with his youngest son, baby Cooper, who he welcomed with wife Storm in April. The proud dad, 40, took to his social media pages on Sunday to share a beautiful picture of his four children together, and he wrote: "The most brilliant Father's Day weekend ever. Massive thank you to all @thekclubireland and to my amazing family for making me such a happy man always." The sweet snap sees the Keating clan smiling cheek to cheek whilst posing on the steps of The K Club, a luxury resort located in Kildare.

The most brilliant Fathers Day weekend ever. Massive thank you to all @thekclubireland and to my amazing family for making me such a happy man always. A post shared by Ronan Keating (@rokeating) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

His wife also shared a series of pictures of their Father's Day weekend on her Instagram page. One black and white photo, which sees Ronan surrounded in bed by all of his kids, was captioned: "A man and his four favourite people ❤ Happy Father's Day @rokeating It melts my heart the way you love your kids and the way your eyes sparkle when you're laughing with them." The Australian TV producer, 35, also added the hashtags, #suchanamazingdad #unconditionallove #luckykids #family #keatingclan #breakfastinbed."

A man and his 4 favourite people ❤️ Happy Father's Day @rokeating It melts my heart the way you love your kids and the way your eyes sparkle when you're laughing with them #suchanamazingdad #unconditionallove #luckykids #family #keatingclan #breakfastinbed A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:43am PDT

Ronan and Storm, who tied the knot in 2015, announced the arrival of their baby boy - Cooper Archer Uechtritz Keating - on 27 April. Father-of-four Ronan, who shares Jack, Ali and Missy with his former wife, previously opened up to HELLO! Online about expecting his first child with Storm. He said: "She's going to be an incredible mother. She's a real Earth Mother. She's a very grounded woman, she's excited about being a mother and she has that natural ability and connection. I'm very excited to see her in that situation. We're over the moon, we cannot wait."