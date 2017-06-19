Ferne McCann's ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins pleads not guilty to nightclub acid attack The TOWIE star is pregnant with her first child

The former boyfriend of TOWIE star Ferne McCann has pleaded not guilty to carrying out an acid attack at a London nightclub in April, which left two people partially blinded. According to reports, Arthur Collins appeared alongside fellow defendant Andre Phoenix at Wood Green Crown Court via video link and denied the allegations against him, on Monday morning. Shortly after the attack, Arthur went on the run but was eventually arrested six days later on April 23.

The incident at trendy East London club, Mangle E8, also left an additional 20 people injured. Acid was sprayed during an argument at the nightclub in Dalston, east London. One of the victims included a 22-year-old woman who was left blind in one eye and a 24-year-old man, while 18 others required treatment at a specialist burns unit. Both Arthur, 25, and Andre, 21, pleaded not guilty to five counts of causing GBH with intent, and 11 counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

TV star Ferne, 26, dated Arthur before he was accused of the attack and is now pregnant with his child. Although the past few months have been emotional for the expectant mother, Ferne has been staying positive. During a recent appearance on This Morning, the Essex beauty opened up about hearing her baby's heartbeat for the first time. "Leading up to that point, you're thinking I hope everything is okay with the baby," she said. "It's just a magical moment - it's mental, being pregnant."

She added: "I've had all the symptoms - started off with the nausea, then the crazy headaches that led to vomiting, the morning sickness. I don't know why they call it morning sickness, because I've been sick morning, noon and night. But I'm feeling good." When quizzed about her baby's sex, Ferne added she was "undecided" about whether or not to keep the gender a surprise. "I'm quite an impatient person, but now I'm in the situation I'm thinking it will be such a lovely surprise," she said.