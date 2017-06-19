Loose Women panellists send their love to Ant McPartlin as he checks in rehab The BGT presenter is checking into rehab for anxiety

On behalf of the Loose Women panel Christine Lampard has sent a public message of support to fellow TV presenter Ant McPartlin, following his decision to check into rehab. Speaking on Monday's episode of the ITV daytime show, chat show host Christine revealed that the whole crew were thinking of Britain's Got Talent star, who announced he was seeking help for an addiction to prescription painkillers and alcohol over the weekend. Christine, 38, told the audience: "We're sending our love to Ant McPartlin, his wife and family, and thinking of you."

Loose Women's Christine Lampard showed her support to Ant McPartlin

STORY: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield lead message of support for Ant McPartlin

Ant, 41, announced on Sunday that he was voluntarily seeking treatment in rehab after becoming dependant on prescription painkillers following a knee operation from two years ago. "The first step is to admit to yourself you need help," he told The Sun. "I feel like I have let a lot of people down and for that I am truly sorry. I want to thank my wife, family and closest friends for helping me through this really difficult time." It has also been reported that Ant suffered from depression and anxiety due to not conceiving a child with wife Lisa.

Ant McPartlin has checked into rehab for alcohol and substance abuse

STORY: ITV release statement after Ant McPartlin checks into rehab

Christine explained: "The addiction developed as a result of a long running knee injury and anxiety due to him and his wife struggling to conceive." Discussing the topic further, she added: "You never really know what goes on behind closed doors." Christine then went on to recall an interview Ant had given in 2013 in which he said that he and Lisa "would love to have children". She shared: "That makes you think that women talk about it, but it does affect men as well... sometimes that can get slightly lost as it's physically the woman having to go through it, but emotionally [it affects men as well]."