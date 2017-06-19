Phillip Schofield's mum Pat does wing walk for charity – see the amazing video! Phillip Schofield filmed his mum from the ground, and jokily called her "bonkers"

Phillip Schofield's mum Pat fulfilled her lifelong ambition to try out a wing walk – and did it all for charity! The 80-year-old daredevil seemed delighted to be taking part, and her son proudly shared several videos of the event. The This Morning presenter jokily called his mum "bonkers" after her adventure to fans on Twitter. On her donation page, Pat wrote: "Hi, thanks for visiting my page… This year I'm going to do a wing walk! Phillip did one for the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme, so I am hoping to raise money for the same brilliant charity as they have a brand new challenge for 2017. I am so excited to do this, and I would be so grateful if you would consider sponsoring me. If I reach my target, I may even ask the pilot to do a loop!"

READ: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield lead message of support for Ant McPartlin

Apparently she's just become the oldest woman in the UK to loop the loop!! @dofeuk 🙃 A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

The Duke of Edinburgh's official Twitter account also wrote about Pat's challenge, writing: "Wishing Mrs Pat Schofield the best of luck with her wing walk today for her #DofEChallenge. Following in the footsteps of @schofe for his DofE Diamond Challenge last year, she’s fulfilling a lifetime ambition completing this daredevil wing walk and she’s raised an incredible £1,800 for our Charity already."

Pat took part in the wing walk for charity

WATCH: Phillip Schofield can't help contagious laughter as he tries out Father's Day gifts - see if you can resist it!

Phil filmed his mum from the ground as she took off, did a loop-the-loop and landed. He captioned one video: "OMG!! My 80 year old mum has just done a wing-walk for @dofeuk," before adding: "Apparently she's just become the oldest woman in the UK to loop the loop!! @dofeuk… Pretty cool to do donuts on top of a plane at 80!! I didn't get to do that!" Fans were quick to praise Pat's bravery, with one writing: "How proud you must feel... she is fantastic," while another added: "Wow... the modern day superwoman, go Pat! Love her."