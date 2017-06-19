Ariana Grande thanks fans for 'wiping tears away' as European tour ends The Manchester bombing, which left 22 people dead and dozens injured, happened almost a month ago

Ariana Grande has thanked fans for their support, positive energy and for "wiping her tears away" as she approached the end of her Dangerous Woman tour in Europe. It comes almost one month after a suicide bomber targeted Ariana's concert in Manchester, killing 22 concert-goers and injuring dozens more.

Ariana, 23, took to Instagram to write: "At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you've shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time. Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here."

She also praised fans for supporting her charity concert, One Love Manchester, which was held days after the terror attack in honour of the victims. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could," she continued. "Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away. I'm immensely grateful!!!! I hope you can feel my love, wherever you are because I'm sending you all that I've got. See you so soon."

In the wake of the tragedy, Ariana cancelled her shows in London and Switzerland. A statement released by her management at the time explained: "We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together."

Ariana returned to the stage for the star-studded One Love Manchester concert, which raised almost £10m for the victims of the attack. Manchester city council has proposed that Ariana receive an honorary citizenship of Manchester in recognition of the concert; the accolade recognises those people who aren't residents of the city, but have still made an outstanding contribution to it.